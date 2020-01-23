Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Expected to sit Friday
Beverley (groin) is not expected to play Friday against Miami, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Beverley is still battling a sore right groin, and both he and Paul George (hamstring) are expected to miss another contest. However, the Clippers should get Kawhi Leonard, who sat out Wednesday for injury management purposes, back for Friday's game.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Sustains groin injury Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line versus Knicks•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Will play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially questionable Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...