Beverley (calf) is expected to be available for Thursday's Game 1 against Denver, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The point guard was banged up throughout the Clippers' first-round series against Dallas, missing all but Game 1. Benefitting from a few days off, he's expected to be back in the lineup Thursday, per coach Doc Rivers, who told the media Wednesday that he's "pretty sure" Beverley will be available. This is major news for the Clippers' defense, as Beverley will likely spend most of his time defending Jamal Murray.