Beverley posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.
Beverley was coming off three straight appearances with seven points, but he finally reached the double-digit scoring mark Wednesday and now has achieved that feat four times in the current season. Beverley is capable of filling out the stat sheet on any given night but has a limited role in the Clippers' offensive scheme, and that certainly limits his upside on most nights. His next chance to play will come Friday at Sacramento.
