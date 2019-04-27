Beverley finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during the Clippers' 129-110 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

The series naturally ended in disappointing fashion for the Clippers, but Beverley's play during the final three games was a revelation. The veteran played much bigger than his 6-foot-1 stature, double-doubling over each of the last three games against the Warriors while compiling an impressive 38 rebounds during that stretch. The strong finish was an extension of a late-season surge in production for Beverley, who scored in double digits in five of the final eight contests of the regular campaign. The 30-year-old now heads into unrestricted free agency with some impressive recent film, and his 2019-20 destination remains to be seen.