Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Flashes defensive chops in Saturday's win
Beverley scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five steals, two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 130-88 rout of the Suns.
The 29-year-old guard had free rein to pick pockets against an extremely young and inexperienced Suns squad, and Beverley now has seven steals through two games to begin his tenure with the Clippers. Milos Teodosic suffered a foot injury Saturday, however, and if it proves to be serious, Beverley may be required to handle more distribution duties than he has so far -- after averaging a career-high 4.2 assists per game last season with Houston, he has only three in total to begin 2017-18.
