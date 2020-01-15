Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Flirts with triple-double
Beverley recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 128-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Beverley has fallen just shy of a triple-double in nearly each of his first four games of January, recording no fewer than six points, six assists and five rebounds in any of those contests. The veteran guard is easy to overlook since he doesn't score much even on his best night -- he's topped 15 points once in 33 games this season -- but his cross-category contributions are bountiful enough to keep him relevant as a 12-team fantasy option.
