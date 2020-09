Beverley had just two points (1-2 FG) and four assists in 18 minutes Sunday against Denver.

Beverley fouled out midway through the third quarter, and the Clippers almost immediately squandered a 15-point lead en route to falling 111-98. Coming into Game 6, Beverley had been averaging just 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in five games since returning from injury.