Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Fouls out in 27 minutes
Beverley posted six points (3-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 loss to the Rockets.
Beverley couldn't buy a bucket from beyond the arc and finished with as many fouls as points. He has been held to single digits in scoring in nine of 11 appearances this season, but Beverley typically makes contributions across multiple categories. He'll look to bounce back during Thursday's matchup versus a Pelicans team that's among the worst in the league on the defensive end.
