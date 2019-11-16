Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Game-time call Saturday
Beverley (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley missed Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a sore left calf. He'll have an opportunity to return Saturday but will likely need to prove he's healthy in shootaround.
