Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Goes for 11 points in win
Beverley pitched in 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in the Clippers' 136-104 win over the Wizards on Sunday.
Beverley seems to have rediscovered his shot after a forgettable start to the season, one in which he shot 2-for-17 over his first three games. He snapped out of that slump with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double two games ago, and after playing only 17 minutes versus his old Rockets squad Friday, he bounced back with his second double-digit scoring effort of the season Sunday. Beverley's stalwart defense figures to continue serving as the most valuable aspect of his game from a team perspective, but fantasy owners should be able to count on some solid scoring and three-point shooting production from him as the season unfolds.
