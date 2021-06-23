Beverley went to the locker room after colliding heads with Devin Booker during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Suns, per the ESPN broadcast.
Beverley went for a steal on Booker, and the two collided heads, resulting in both players bleeding and going to the locker room. Beverley should be considered questionable to return. It's possible he'll need stitches.
