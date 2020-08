Beverley (calf) will play and not have a minute's limit in Monday's Game 1 versus the Mavericks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Beverley was sidelined for the Clippers' final five seeding games due to a strained left calf, but his availability to play Game 1 without any minute restrictions indicates they were simply erring on the side of caution. Barring any setbacks, he figures to see a healthy workload.