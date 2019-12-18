Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Good to go
Beverley (concussion) will play in Tuesday's tilt against the Suns, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverely will return from a two-game absence after clearing concussion protocol. Given his relatively short time away, look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
