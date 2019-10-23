Beverley had two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3PT) to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists and one block during the Clippers' 112-102 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Beverley struggled from the field but excelled on the glass and distributing the ball. Scoring has never been a massive part of his game but he should hit his shots on a more consistent basis going forward, as evidenced by his 40.7 shooting percentage from last season. Either way, he should remain as a low-end fantasy asset going forward.