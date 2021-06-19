Beverley posted 12 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's Game 6 win over the Jazz.

After playing just six minutes in Game 1, Beverley was given an expanded role for the remainder of the series. Game 6 was his best performance, and it helped the Clippers slide into the Western Conference Finals against the Suns. Across the final five games of the series against the Jazz, Beverley averaged 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 20.2 minutes.