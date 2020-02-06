Beverley left Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a groin injury and is questionable to return, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The stopper already missed three games due to a groin issue late last month, so the injury news takes a more ominous tone for Beverley considering it could be a recurrence. Beverley had five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five boards, two assists and a block in 22 minutes before departing.