Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Groin injury resurfaces
Beverley left Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a groin injury and is questionable to return, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The stopper already missed three games due to a groin issue late last month, so the injury news takes a more ominous tone for Beverley considering it could be a recurrence. Beverley had five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five boards, two assists and a block in 22 minutes before departing.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in winning effort•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Back in action•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Likely returning Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially out•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...