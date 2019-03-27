Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Heads to locker room
Beverley, holding his right hip, went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It's unclear if Beverley will return. Either way, it's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Bucks.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Teases triple-double in victory•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Productive night Monday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Heats up from distance•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...