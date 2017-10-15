Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Held out of practice Sunday
Beverley (knee) was unable to go through practice Sunday, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley continues to deal with some soreness in his knee, but he expects to return to practice on Tuesday, so he still should have enough time to be cleared ahead of the regular season. Tentatively consider him questionable for Thursday's opener against the Lakers, though if he's given the green light, Beverley should start at point guard.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out again Friday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ice cold from field Sunday•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Traded to Clippers•
-
Rockets' Patrick Beverley: Contributes solid stat line in Game 4•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...