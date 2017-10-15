Play

Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Held out of practice Sunday

Beverley (knee) was unable to go through practice Sunday, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beverley continues to deal with some soreness in his knee, but he expects to return to practice on Tuesday, so he still should have enough time to be cleared ahead of the regular season. Tentatively consider him questionable for Thursday's opener against the Lakers, though if he's given the green light, Beverley should start at point guard.

