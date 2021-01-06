Beverley recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 loss to the Spurs.

Beverley set season highs in points and assists during Tuesday's loss. It was unquestionably an outburst for Beverley, who has previously not scored more than 12 points or dished more than three assists this season. He remains mostly a deep-league option with some streaming upside in standard leagues if Paul George and/or Kawhi Leonard miss time.