Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ice cold from field Sunday
Beverley finished with one point (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, one rebound but three turnovers across 21 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Beverley underwhelmed Sunday, to say the least. In addition to being an inefficient offensive player, he couldn't check either of the Blazers' backcourt players, as Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for 55 points. Despite it being preseason, this is a performance Beverley will seemingly want to forget.
