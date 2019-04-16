Beverley ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 135-131 victory over Golden State.

Beverley fouled out midway through the final quarter, but not after playing a key role in what was the largest comeback in NBA playoff history. The Clippers rallied from 31 points down in the third quarter, thanks in part to Beverley's continuing defensive pressure. His efforts were rewarded with Kevin Durant also fouling out, allowing the Clippers to complete the amazing victory. Beverley's role is clear moving forward and although his production will be up and down, he is certainly going to be on the minds of a number of Warriors players.