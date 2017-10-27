Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Keeps up offensive contributions Thursday
Beverley tallied 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
Beverley continues to be involved on the offensive end, with Thursday's effort marking his third game over the first four in which he's taken double-digit shot attempts. That level of usage has led to four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to open the campaign and career highs in shot attempts (11.5) and points (14.3), along with a career-best success rates of 50.0 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three-point range. If Beverley can keep up the pace scoring-wise in addition to providing his trademark lockdown defense, he could see the most minutes of his five-plus seasons and consequently exceed his initially projected fantasy value.
