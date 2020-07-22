Beverley departed Orlando on Tuesday night due to an emergency personal matter, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The nature of the matter is unclear, but Beverley intends to rejoin the Clippers at a later date. The timing of his departure all but rules Beverley out for the Clippers' upcoming scrimmages, and it remains to be seen whether he'll return in time to play in the team's first seeding game against the Lakers on July 30. Once Beverley returns to Orlando, he'll be subject to another mandatory quarantine period.