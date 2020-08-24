Clippers coach Doc Rivers intimated Monday that Beverley is unlikely to play in Tuesday's Game 5 against Dallas, but he has not been officially ruled out, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Rivers' wording was not exactly crystal clear -- perhaps intentionally so -- but the overall implication is that the Clippers are not counting on Beverley to be available Tuesday night. The veteran only played in Game 1 of the series, during which he suffered the strained left calf that's sidelined him for Games 2, 3 and 4. If Beverley misses Game 5, Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet would again be set for increased minutes.