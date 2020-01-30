Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Likely returning Thursday
Beverley (groin) is probable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The veteran point guard missed the last three games with right groin soreness, but he's on track to retake the court Thursday. Paul George (hamstring) is also probable, so the Clippers may be back to full strength versus Sacramento.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable Sunday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially out•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Expected to sit Friday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Sustains groin injury Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...