Beverley amassed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes during Thursday's 120-97 victory over the Nuggets.

Beverley was back on the court after missing basically the entire first round with a calf injury. It was a perfect game in which to make a return given the nature of the scoreline. Beverley was able to ease back into things and was not required to do too much at all. The Clippers are going to be cautious with their veteran point guard, although his playing time should increase ever so slightly moving forward.