Beverley compiled 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 victory over Utah.

Beverley was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the three previous games with a hip injury. The fact he was out there puts him in a good spot leading into their round one clash with the Warriors. Beverley has had a strong finish to the season despite falling off ever so slightly over the last couple of weeks. If the Clippers are to have any chance against the Warriors, Beverley is going to have to be at his tenacious best.