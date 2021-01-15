Beverley (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The nature of Beverley's personal issue remains undisclosed, making his status for Friday's game appear truly murky. Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann could see a sharp uptick in playing time versus the Kings if Beverley can't go.
