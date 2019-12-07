Beverley finished with six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Friday's 119-91 loss to the Bucks.

Beverley, along with the rest of the Clippers, struggled in the loss, only making a combined 35.1 percent of their shots. Known for his defense, the 31-year-old is averaging just 7.4 points in 29.7 minutes per game, which is the lowest since his rookie year (5.6). Needless to say, Beverley's fantasy value is limited thanks to his low-scoring totals.