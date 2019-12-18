Beverley (concussion) tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 120-99 win over the Suns.

Beverley stepped back into a starting role in his return from a two-game absence due to the concussion and may have pushed past 30 minutes had the Clippers not held a comfortable lead entering the fourth quarter. On a roster that includes superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, Beverley's scoring and assists are suppressed, but the 31-year-old is still an ideal fit for fantasy managers in need of three-point and defensive stats production.