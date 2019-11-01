Beverley compiled eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT, five assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes in Thursday's 103-97 win over the Spurs.

The most exciting moment of Beverley's game is when he got in a tangle with LaMarcus Aldridge in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. Beverley and the rest of the Clippers struggled a bit offensively but pulled out the win against the Spurs, snapping their three-game winning streak.