Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Minimal production in thumping loss
Beverley amassed just six points, one rebound, and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 132-105 loss to the Warriors.
Beverley has very little impact Thursday, unable to repeat his performance from Monday. Kevin Durant exploded for 38 points with Beverley struggling to contain him despite the best efforts. Given the outcome, head coach Doc Rivers may look to switch things up Sunday with JaMychal Green potentially coming into the starting lineup to put more size in front of Durant.
