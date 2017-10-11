Play

Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Misses practice Tuesday

Beverley sat out Tuesday's practice with a sore knee, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The fact that it's being listed as soreness makes it appear to be a relatively minor injury, though further word should be provided ahead of Thursday's preseason matchup with the Kings. Tentatively consider Beverley questionable for that contest until his practice availability on Wednesday is released.

