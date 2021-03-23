Beverley (knee) won't travel for Wednesday's and Thursday's game against the Spurs, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 32-year-old will miss his sixth and seventh consecutive games due to right knee soreness Wednesday and Thursday. Beverley's next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday versus Philadelphia. Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann and Lou Williams should continue to split point work for the Clippers in the meantime.