Beverley (hand) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The hard-nosed point guard has only appeared in two games since the All-Star break -- the most-recent of which came back on April 8 when he suffered a fracture in his left hand/wrist. The Clippers provided almost no information regarding Beverley's recovery, but he's apparently made significant progress in recent days and looks to have a good chance to make his return Tuesday night. Given the extensive time off, Beverley could face a minutes restriction for his first few games back.