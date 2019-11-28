Beverley ended with six points (2-8 Fg, 2-6 3Pt), 11 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 victory over the Grizzlies.

Beverley put together an interesting stat line Wednesday, helping the Clippers to a tough two-point victory. With no Kawhi Leonard (rest), Beverley saw an increased role on both ends of the floor. He is having a nice season yet still remains un-rostered in many leagues. He is not going to be for everyone but can produce out-of-position stats and typically plays in excess of 30 minutes each night.