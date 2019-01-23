Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Nears double-double in loss
Beverley accumulated 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes Tuesday against Dallas.
Beverley fell one rebound short of nabbing his second-straight double-double, but nonetheless produced a solid line. He's hit 7-of-17 three-pointers over his past two games and has taken more shots (23) than in any other two-game stretch this season. It's hard to tell if Beverley will be able to sustain this offensive uptick, or if he'll regress to the mean once Danilo Gallinari (back) returns from injury. In the latter case, Beverley isn't worth a roster spot as he's averaging just 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 threes per game this year.
