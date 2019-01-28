Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Nears triple-double Sunday
Beverley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 win over the Kings.
Beverley had one of his better performances of the season on Sunday, coming up just two assists shy of a triple-double while flexing his accuracy from deep. The Clippers are a hot team right now, and Beverley shows no signs of letting that train slow down anytime soon.
