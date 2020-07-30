Beverley didn't participate in the Clippers' morning shootaround and remains questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Though Beverley remains listed as questionable on the Clippers' official injury report, it doesn't appear that he's on course to play in the team's opening seeding game. If that is the case, the Clippers would be without Beverley, Lou Williams (quarantine) and Montrezl Harrell (personal).
