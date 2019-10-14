Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Nursing calf injury
Beverley suffered a calf injury in Sunday's preseason game, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The details of Beverley's injury are unclear at this point, as it wasn't reported until after the conclusion of the exhibition that the point guard was dinged up. Consider him day-to-day, although the Clippers have cancelled Monday's practice.
