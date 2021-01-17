Beverley (personal) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Beverley missed Friday's win over the Kings due to a personal matter, but he'll be back in action Sunday. Over the past five games, he's averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in 30.6 minutes.

