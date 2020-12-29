Beverley is averaging 7.0 points on 41.2 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 treys, 1.0 assist and 0.7 steals per game through the first three games of the season.

It's still very early in the year, but the 32-year-old guard is off to a pretty uninspired start. Beverley has garnered at least four fouls in each of the team's three games so far, so that could at least be part of the reason why he is averaging just 22.0 minutes per game, which would be his lowest minutes per game number since his rookie season in the NBA. Beverley hasn't averaged more than 8.0 points per game since the 2017-18 season, however, so it doesn't seem likely that he's due to improve too much on the slow start. Last year, he averaged 7.9 points on 43.1 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.1 steals per game.