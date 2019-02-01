Beverley finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in the Clippers' 123-120 overtime win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Beverley's scoring tally led the starting five and represented his third straight double-digit point total overall. Modest as that streak is in length, it still serves as Beverley's most extensive of the season. The veteran has been holding on to a starting role during the prolonged absence of Danilo Gallinari (back), affording him the necessary minutes and usage to significantly improve his production across the board. Beverley's excellent recent work on the boards persisted Thursday as well, as he's now hauled in between six and 12 rebounds in eight consecutive contests.