Beverley (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 matchup with the Mavericks, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

No surprise here, as Beverley was originally deemed doubtful for the contest. Coach Rivers indicated that he is "getting better," but apparently he is not quite there yet. As a result, his next chance to suit up will come Sunday in Game 4. Some combination of Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet figure to benefit most from his absence.