Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially out Sunday
Beverley (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This will be Beverley's third straight absence due to a hip injury, and the Clippers don't seem too eager to bring him back before the start of the postseason. Garrett Temple is expected to get his third straight start in Beverley's absence Sunday.
