Beverley (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Clippers were bracing Beverley to miss multiple contests after he was diagnosed with a sprained right wrist earlier this week, so it comes as little surprise that he'll be sidelined for a second straight game Thursday. Landry Shamet drew the start at point guard in Tuesday's win over the Kings, but he'll likely move to the bench or see reduced time running the offense with Lou Williams (personal) expected to be available following a one-game absence.