Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Officially out
Beverley (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley was expected to sit Friday evening due to a right groin issue, and the Clippers have made it official hours before tipoff. Lou Williams figures to draw another start at point guard in Beverley's absence.
