Beverley (personal) is playing during Thursday's opener against the Lakers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Timesreports.
Beverley didn't participate in the team's shootaround this morning, but he's ready to go for the opening seeding game. Coach Doc Rivers said he doesn't yet know whether Beverley will have a cap on his minutes, per Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register.
