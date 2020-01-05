Beverley (wrist) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beverley missed the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday, though coach Doc Rivers did say he "may play" Sunday. The 31-year-old missed the last three games due to the right wrist sprain, but a return Sunday would be good timing with Kawhi Leonard (rest) out and Paul George (hamstring) also questionable.