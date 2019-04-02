Beverley is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a right hip pointer, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beverley has been dealing with an injured right hip for the past week or so but was recently cleared to play last Saturday and managed 23 and 25 minutes of action over the weekend in back-to-back games. Beverley's name on the injury report is most likely just a precaution though. The former second-round pick is currently averaging 7.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over 77 games played this season.